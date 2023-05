A 36-year-old man was in critical condition after he was found shot Tuesday morning in a home on Buffalo's West Side, a Buffalo Police Department spokesman said.

Officers responded to Hudson Street, between Busti Avenue and Fourth Street, just after 5:15 a.m.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Erie County Medical Center, the spokesman said in an email.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.