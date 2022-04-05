Man, 35, critical after double shooting in Niagara Falls

A 35-year-old man was in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center after a double shooting Monday night near 19th Street and Ashland Avenue, Niagara Falls police said.

Police received reports of gunfire near that intersection just before 10 p.m., police said in a news release.

The victims arrived separately at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in private vehicles, according to the news release and a police report.

The man in critical condition, a Falls resident, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including to his chest and his buttocks, according to the report. He was transported to ECMC after being stabilized.

The second victim, whose age was not provided, was shot in the leg. He was treated for his injuries at Memorial.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the shooting to call detectives at 716-286-4553 or the main department line at 716-286-4711.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

