A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg early Sunday during a dispute that took place in the Sheridan-Parkside section of the Town of Tonawanda, police reported.

The shooting took place at about 3:40 a.m. on Crowell Court. The victim, who was not identified by town police, was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of his injury. He is expected to survive, according to police.

Further details were not released. Investigators ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Town of Tonawanda police confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.