Man, 33, killed in Monday morning shooting

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday morning in a shooting near Glenwood Avenue and Brooklyn Street, Buffalo police said.

The shooting happened at about 2:20 a.m. in the vicinity of that intersection.

The victim, a city resident whose name was withheld, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died.

The preliminary investigation appears to indicate the shooting was "targeted in nature," police said.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the shooting to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

