Man, 29, dies after being shot last week in Niagara Falls

A 29-year-old Niagara Falls man died Monday, a week after being shot near 19th and Niagara streets, according to a news release from city officials.

Desmond Bitting had been in critical condition and was being treated at Erie County Medical Center after being shot in the chest at about 8:25 p.m. June 7.

Police found Bitting in a yard in the 400 block of 18th Street and was taken by ambulance to ECMC, authorities previously said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 286-4553 or 286-4711.

