 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man, 29, dies after being shot last week in Niagara Falls
0 comments

Man, 29, dies after being shot last week in Niagara Falls

Support this work for $1 a month

A 29-year-old Niagara Falls man died Monday, a week after being shot near 19th and Niagara streets, according to a news release from city officials.

Desmond Bitting had been in critical condition and was being treated at Erie County Medical Center after being shot in the chest at about 8:25 p.m. June 7.

Police found Bitting in a yard in the 400 block of 18th Street and was taken by ambulance to ECMC, authorities previously said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 286-4553 or 286-4711.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Girl Scouts face huge excess of unsold cookies

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News