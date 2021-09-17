Man, 29, charged with string of North Buffalo armed robberies

Buffalo police have charged a 29-year-old man with three armed robberies and one attempted robbery that happened this week in the area of Delaware and Hertel avenues.

Joseph R. Scott III, 29, was arrested at about 6:20 a.m. Thursday, almost three hours after a man went up to the drive-through window of a Tim Hortons, acted like he had a weapon and demanded money, according to a police report.

Scott was charged with three counts of first-degree robbery and one count of attempted robbery, police said.

The alleged robbery spree began at 4:50 p.m. Monday, when a man displaying a gun demanded cash inside Vape Lyfe, a smoke shop on Hertel at Fairchild Place.

At about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, a robber pulled what looked like a black handgun from a backpack and demanded cash and two bottles of Hennessy from an employee at Great Arrow Wine and Liquor on Delaware at Great Arrow Avenue, according to a police report.

