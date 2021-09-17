Man, 29, charged with string of North Buffalo armed robberies

Buffalo police have charged a 29-year-old man with three armed robberies and one attempted robbery that happened this week in the area of Delaware and Hertel avenues.
Joseph R. Scott III, 29, was arrested at about 6:20 a.m. Thursday, almost three hours after a man went up to the drive-through window of a Tim Hortons, acted like he had a weapon and demanded money, according to a police report.
Scott was charged with three counts of first-degree robbery and one count of attempted robbery, police said.
The alleged robbery spree began at 4:50 p.m. Monday, when a man displaying a gun demanded cash inside Vape Lyfe, a smoke shop on Hertel at Fairchild Place.
At about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, a robber pulled what looked like a black handgun from a backpack and demanded cash and two bottles of Hennessy from an employee at Great Arrow Wine and Liquor on Delaware at Great Arrow Avenue, according to a police report.
Support Local Journalism
Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, a man with a gun wrapped in a plastic bag demanded money and cigarettes from a worker at a 7-Eleven store at the corner of Delaware and Tacoma avenues, according to a police report.
A man tried to rob the Tim Horton's on Delaware, between Hertel and Linden Avenue, at 3:46 a.m. Thursday. After the robber demanded money, an employee shut the drive-through window and called police, according to the report.
At about 6:20 a.m. Thursday, officers in the area were flagged down by individuals who said they saw the suspect who tried robbing the coffee shop, Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.
Scott was taken into custody and police recovered evidence, including a replica Uzi-style gun, Gramaglia said.
Scott pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignments Friday morning in Buffalo City Court, where Judge Peter Savage ordered him held without bail. Scott's due back in city court on Wednesday.
The cases were investigated by Northwest District Detective Jennifer Zanghi.