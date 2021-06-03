Man, 28, shot at Niagara Falls house with history of police calls

A 28-year-old man was shot early Thursday morning at a home on 14th Street, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:06 a.m. and found an injured man being placed into a car. The driver and a passenger told police the victim had been shot inside a house on 14th, between Niagara and Falls streets, according to the report.

An officer followed the vehicle to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The victim's condition was not available later Thursday morning.

The address where police responded has been the site of numerous complains of loud noise, fights and gunfire, according to the report.

