A 28-year-old Buffalo man was killed Tuesday after he was shot multiple times, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. on Warring Avenue, near the intersection of Bailey Avenue and Doat Street.

The victim was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the police confidential TIP CALL line at 716-847-2255.

- Maki Becker