Man, 26, fatally shot in Niagara Falls

A 26-year-old man shot Saturday on LaSalle Avenue died Sunday, according to Niagara Falls police.
Police responded to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday for the report of a shooting victim.
They determined the victim, whose name has not been released, was shot on the 2400 block of LaSalle and driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.
The victim was transferred to Erie County Medical Center, where he died.
Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call detectives at 716-286-4553 or the main police line at 716-286-4711.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.