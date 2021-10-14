Man, 26, critical after Elmwood Avenue shooting

A 26-year-old man was in critical condition after he was shot late Wednesday on Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo police said.

The shooting happened on Elmwood, between Allen and North streets, shortly before 11:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

The shooting "appears targeted in nature," according to the department.

Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

From Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, 287 individuals were injured or killed in shootings in the city, according to Buffalo police. That's an 8.3% increase compared to the same period last year, when there were 265 persons shot.

It's also a 51% increase compared to the average for that nine-month period over the last decade, when Buffalo averaged 190 shooting victims.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.