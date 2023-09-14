Police and prosecutors say a fatal shooting in a Concord home last weekend may have been a justified killing.

A homeowner on Adams Road fatally shot a 25-year-old man at about 8 a.m. Saturday, the Erie County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office said Wednesday in a joint news release.

Authorities did not release any other details about the incident or the people involved.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon, the agencies said.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident and residents should not be concerned for their safety," the agencies said in the release.

The investigation is ongoing.