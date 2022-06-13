Man, 23, killed in Navel Avenue shooting

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night on Navel Avenue, police said.
The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Navel, which runs off Bailey Avenue, between East Delavan Avenue and East Ferry Street.
The victim was shot while outside at a small gathering, according to police.
He was driven in a civilian vehicle to Erie County Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.