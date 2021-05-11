Man, 23, dies in Riverside shooting

A 23-year-old man was killed Monday night in a shooting on Progressive Avenue in the city's Riverside neighborhood, according to Buffalo police.

The shooting was reported at about 9:30 p.m. in the first block of Progressive, which runs off Tonawanda Street south of Ontario Street.

Officers found the victim, who was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he later died.

The victim's name has not been released. Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

The killing is at least the 30th homicide in the city so far this year.

Through the end of April, homicides in Buffalo were up 47% and the number of people shot in the city had doubled compared to the same period last year, according to police department statistics.

