Man, 22, on skateboard dies in Chautauqua County crash

A 22-year-old from Bemus Point was killed Sunday night after he was struck by a car while riding a skateboard in Ellery, the State Police said Monday.

Troopers responded to the crash at 9:06 p.m. on State Route 430.

Investigators determined a 19-year-old driver of a 2011 Cheverolet Malibu, whose name has not been released, was driving west when the skateboarder was struck, police said in a news release.

Bannon L. Eimiller was riding a skateboard and also traveling west in the westbound lane, troopers said.

Police and paramedics treated Eimiller, who died at the scene.

The investigation is pending, police said.

