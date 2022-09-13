Man, 21, pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal shooting of 16-year-old

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and weapons charges Tuesday in Erie County Court in connection with the March fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Kel Leed D. Alexander, 21, had been accused of firing a shot inside his Fisher Street home that hit the teen in the side of the head, the District Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors said Alexander recklessly caused the teen's death. Authorities have not released the deceased teen's name.

Alexander pleaded guilty to each of the charges he was indicted on: second-degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm.

Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 10. Alexander was remanded pending sentencing.