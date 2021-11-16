Man, 21, accused of committing three 'random' Buffalo rapes as a 17-year-old

A Niagara Falls man has been accused of two gunpoint rapes and one knifepoint rape in Buffalo in 2017 when he was 17 years old.
And police allegedly linked the suspect to the attacks following a forensic analysis of a gun found during a Cheektowaga traffic stop earlier this year, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Daquawn D. Mike, 21, faces 14 felony charges, including nine counts of predatory sexual assault, for the three separate attacks, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Mike did not know any of the victims and the attacks "are believed to be random," prosecutors said in a news release.
Mike was arraigned in Erie County Court on Monday and charged with three counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree criminal sexual act and a count of first-degree robbery, in addition to the nine predatory sexual assault counts, according to prosecutors.
Mike is accused of raping a woman while pointing a gun at her head at about 9:50 p.m. Feb. 6, 2017, near Scajaquada and Kilhoffer streets.
The second attack happened at about 7:15 p.m. Feb. 21, 2017, on Curtiss Street near Broadway. The victim was dragged to the side of a nearby garage where she was raped at knifepoint.
At about 4:30 a.m. July 3, 2017, a woman walking on Wick Street was lured to a nearby area next to train tracks. The attacker raped the victim at gunpoint and stole her cellphone, according to prosecutors.
In each case, the victim reported the crime to police and underwent a rape kit at Erie County Medical Center, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Mike also faces a felony gun charge after being arrested Jan. 29 following a traffic stop on William Street, near Charles Street, in Cheektowaga, according to the District Attorney's Office. Cheektowaga police found a loaded handgun during a search of a vehicle in which Mike was a passenger.
Mike was released on $7,500 bail after being arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court. He failed to appear at a felony hearing on Feb. 3, after which a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, prosecutors said.
The U.S. Marshals Service picked up Mike on April 8 "in the Buffalo area," and he was held on a probation violation for a prior conviction in Niagara County.
He was arraigned Sept. 14 on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and was ordered held without bail.
Mike, who faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison, remains held without bail. He's due back in court Nov. 22.