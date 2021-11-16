Man, 21, accused of committing three 'random' Buffalo rapes as a 17-year-old

A Niagara Falls man has been accused of two gunpoint rapes and one knifepoint rape in Buffalo in 2017 when he was 17 years old.

And police allegedly linked the suspect to the attacks following a forensic analysis of a gun found during a Cheektowaga traffic stop earlier this year, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Daquawn D. Mike, 21, faces 14 felony charges, including nine counts of predatory sexual assault, for the three separate attacks, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Mike did not know any of the victims and the attacks "are believed to be random," prosecutors said in a news release.

Mike was arraigned in Erie County Court on Monday and charged with three counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree criminal sexual act and a count of first-degree robbery, in addition to the nine predatory sexual assault counts, according to prosecutors.

Mike is accused of raping a woman while pointing a gun at her head at about 9:50 p.m. Feb. 6, 2017, near Scajaquada and Kilhoffer streets.

The second attack happened at about 7:15 p.m. Feb. 21, 2017, on Curtiss Street near Broadway. The victim was dragged to the side of a nearby garage where she was raped at knifepoint.