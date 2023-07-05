A person was killed Wednesday morning in a shooting at Genesee and Fox streets, according to a Buffalo police spokesman.

The victim, identified as male with no age given, was declared dead at the scene, just south of High Street, the spokesman said in an email.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:45 a.m.

The victim was shot outside "during some type of dispute with another individual," the spokesman said.

Police ask anyone who may have information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.