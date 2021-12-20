Making of rap video ends with gun arrest at casino parking ramp

A Niagara Falls man was charged with gun possession after six people were filming a rap video on the roof of the Seneca Niagara Casino parking ramp on Friday, according to a police report.
Police responded to the casino ramp at about 4:45 p.m. for the report of an individual with a gun.
Casino security staff told police someone tossed the gun off the roof.
Officers recovered a gun on the sidewalk near the ramp, according to the report.
Markiez A. Davis, 22, was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as reckless endangerment, according to the report.
Police also found "multiple bags" of marijuana and "a large amount of cash" hidden in the trunk of a vehicle.
