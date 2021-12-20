 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Delta Sonic – Home of Unlimited Car Washes & Interior Cleanings
Making of rap video ends with gun arrest at casino parking ramp
0 comments

Making of rap video ends with gun arrest at casino parking ramp

Support this work for $1 a month

A Niagara Falls man was charged with gun possession after six people were filming a rap video on the roof of the Seneca Niagara Casino parking ramp on Friday, according to a police report.

Police responded to the casino ramp at about 4:45 p.m. for the report of an individual with a gun.

Casino security staff told police someone tossed the gun off the roof.

Officers recovered a gun on the sidewalk near the ramp, according to the report.

Markiez A. Davis, 22, was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as reckless endangerment, according to the report.

Police also found "multiple bags" of marijuana and "a large amount of cash" hidden in the trunk of a vehicle.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Military measures toxic gases near homes in La Palma

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News