Machiias man jailed after dog is shot during domestic incident
A Machias man is jailed in lieu of $3,000 bail after a domestic incident early Wednesday in which the family dog was shot with an air rifle in front of two children, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Brian Holland II, of Main Street, is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and single counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and animal cruelty.

According to the report, Holland was in violation of a Family Court order of protection when the incident occurred in a residence on Main Street in Machias at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies said that Holland is accused of striking someone during the incident.

