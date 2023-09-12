A Machias man was charged with robbery after he allegedly stole a car and hit its owner with the car, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in a statement.

On Sept. 6, the suspect, Micheal E. Waterman, 38, was allegedly at the Springville Auction when he approached a 17-year-old standing outside of his vehicle, which was running. Sheriff's officials said that Waterman pushed the teen to the ground to get into the vehicle. The teen tried to stop Waterman from taking the vehicle and Waterman allegedly hit him with the vehicle. The teen suffered unspecified injuries in the incident.

Two days later on Friday, sheriff's officials working with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office located Waterman on Riceville Road in the Town of Ashford and arrested him. The stolen vehicle was found nearby and returned to the owner.

Waterman was charged with felony counts of second-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment in court.