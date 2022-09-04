 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Machete incident leads to multiple charges against Stockton man

An incident involving a machete early Sunday has led to multiple charges against a Stockton man, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

Justin J. Grant, 30, of Route 380, is charged with second-degree menacing, aggravated second-degree harassment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the report, deputies were called about 1:10 a.m. to a home on Route 380 in the Town of Stockton for an altercation.

Officers said they learned that Grant had been involved in an argument with several people and that one of them had been threatened with a machete while children were present. 

Grant was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail in Mayville for centralized arraignment.

