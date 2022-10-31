'Lucky you're not in the cemetery': East Aurora man gets jail, probation in trooper assault, burglary cases

An East Aurora man was sentenced Monday to six months in jail and five years of probation in two cases, including one involving an assault on a state trooper.

Chaz M. Brzezicki pleaded guilty in April to felony assault against a state trooper during an April 2020 traffic stop in Colden. The trooper initiated a traffic stop on Center Street near Holland Glenwood Road. When the trooper approached the vehicle, he could smell the odor of alcohol and marijuana, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. Brzezicki, who refused the trooper's orders, got out of his vehicle and punched the trooper in the face with a closed fist, according to the District Attorney's Office. A struggle ensued as the trooper tried arrest him, and the trooper hit the defendant with a flashlight while the defendant had him in a chokehold. Brzezicki was taken into custody after more police arrived at the scene.

Initially the trooper reported being spit on by Brzezicki and went to Erie County Medical Center to be checked out, but he later learned he suffered a broken nose.

"The trooper was treated and released at ECMC for the bodily fluid exposure. A month later, the victim was still having problems with his nose and went to a doctor who discovered the fracture and performed surgery," said Kait Munro, a spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office.

The other case involved a 2017 burglary for which Brzezicki previously completed a judicial diversion program, prosecutors said.

State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek told the 34-year-old he was lucky to escape the 2020 encounter without suffering more than some scrapes.

"You're lucky you're not in the cemetery," Wojtaszek told Brzezicki before imposing the sentence.

He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in that case.

Wojtaszek said he was "not going to undo" a sentencing commitment made by Justice Christopher J. Burns, who handled the case before he retired.

At the sentencing hearing, the judge said he hoped Brzezicki was on the road to a "law-abiding life and responsible parenting."

"And you don't want to see me in this courtroom for the next five years, believe me," the judge said.

Wojtaszek ruled in September that Brzezicki completed a judicial diversion program for a November 2017 arrest, Assistant Erie County District Attorney Rachel Kranitz McPhee said. By completing the program, two felony burglary convictions were reduced to misdemeanor criminal trespassing convictions.

In that case, Brzezicki also pleaded guilty to a burglary count in February 2018.

Brzezicki's offenses were related to his use of alcohol and drugs, parties in the case said.

Brzezicki's completion of the diversion program "doesn't negate the havoc that he wrought," Kranitz McPhee told the judge.

Brzezicki is still recovering from injuries sustained in an unrelated motorcycle collision, his defense attorney, Angelo A. Buffomante, said in court.

Brzezicki, who will be incarcerated for his son's second birthday on Christmas Day, apologized for what happened and thanked the court for "giving me the breaks that you have."

He also thanked the judge for helping him realize it was "time to be a father, a grown man and an adult."

"I'm sorry it didn't happen before this," Brzezicki said.