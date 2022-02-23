 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Louis Ciminelli reports to federal prison years after jury found him guilty
Louis Ciminelli reports to federal prison years after jury found him guilty

CIMINELLI

Louis Ciminelli leaves Manhattan Federal Court after being sentenced to 28 months in prison on fraud and conspiracy charges on Monday, December 3, 2018. (Jefferson Siegel for The Buffalo News)

 By Jefferson Siegel

Buffalo real estate developer Louis P. Ciminelli has finally begun his term as a federal inmate, more than three years after he was sentenced to prison, The Buffalo News has learned.

Ciminelli, the former development executive who was convicted in 2018 of fraud and conspiracy charges related to the "Buffalo Billion" economic development program, is now in custody in Arizona, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed. 

The official said Ciminelli is at the U.S. penitentiary in Tucson, Ariz., a high security facility with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp. Ciminelli is one of 125 inmates at the minimum security camp.

The prisons spokesperson said it was unclear what date Ciminelli reported to the prison because his paperwork had not yet been entered into the prison's computer system. A source with knowledge of the situation told The News that Ciminelli turned himself in to federal authorities and arrived at the prison Feb. 11.

Ciminelli requested to serve his sentence of 28 months in Arizona because he owns a home in Scottsdale, the source said. 

"I will always believe that Lou Ciminelli was innocent of the crime that he is now serving a prison sentence for," said Paul L. Shechtman, Ciminelli's attorney.

Shechtman said he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review Ciminelli's case. Last year, a federal appeals court upheld the convictions.

A jury convicted Ciminelli, former SUNY Polytechnic Institute leader Alain Kaloyerosa, and two Syracuse businessmen of fraud and conspiracy in July 2018 in what prosecutors called a bid-rigging scheme.

Prosecutors said they conspired to steer state contracts to Ciminelli’s firm LPCiminelli, as well as to a Syracuse company, rather than allow an open-bidding process for state-backed economic development projects. 

Joseph Percoco, a close aide to former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, was sentenced to six years in prison after conspiracy and bribery convictions in a related case.

The contract Ciminelli won allowed his company to build the giant RiverBend facility that now houses a Tesla plant along the Buffalo River. 

