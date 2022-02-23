Louis Ciminelli reports to federal prison years after jury found him guilty

Buffalo real estate developer Louis P. Ciminelli has finally begun his term as a federal inmate, more than three years after he was sentenced to prison, The Buffalo News has learned.

Ciminelli, the former development executive who was convicted in 2018 of fraud and conspiracy charges related to the "Buffalo Billion" economic development program, is now in custody in Arizona, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed.

The official said Ciminelli is at the U.S. penitentiary in Tucson, Ariz., a high security facility with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp. Ciminelli is one of 125 inmates at the minimum security camp.

The prisons spokesperson said it was unclear what date Ciminelli reported to the prison because his paperwork had not yet been entered into the prison's computer system. A source with knowledge of the situation told The News that Ciminelli turned himself in to federal authorities and arrived at the prison Feb. 11.