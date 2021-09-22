Longtime embezzler headed for prison again after $195,000 theft

The original sentence in that second-degree grand larceny case was five years of probation, beginning with six months of local jail time. But Wendt violated probation by failing to pay the money back.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

While she was free on bail awaiting her original sentencing in 2013, Kwoka admitted to stealing $520 from a friend’s bank account so she could make a car payment, Lockport police said at the time.

In May 2002, she was fired from her job as a secretary for the City of Lockport Building Inspection Department for stealing $212 from the office. She was suspected of other thefts and ended up with a sentence of one year on probation and $700 in restitution.

SECRETARY IN THEFTS GETS PROBATION Melissa S. Kwoka, the city secretary who pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted petit larceny in the theft of money from the Building Inspection Department, was sentenced Tuesday to one year of probation by City Judge David R. Wendt. Wendt also ordered Kwoka to pay $700 in restitution, perform five days of outdoor work in the city’s Community

Audubon hired Wendt as a receptionist, said Timothy Blach, the company's president and chief financial officer. After it found out about her past, the firm decided to give her a chance.

Blach was the corporate controller at the time, but he left the business for a while and his assistant took over as controller. Wendt then moved into the accounting department and became controller after Blach's successor left.

"At the time, the company had no revenue so they didn't have enough revenue to have a full staff. She was pretty much the whole show," Blach said.