Long-delayed Hertel Avenue hate crime case moves ahead with defendant in custody

It 's been about 28 months since a knife-wielding man repeating a racial slur and profanity stood in front of Black Lives Matter demonstrators in the middle of Hertel Avenue.

Before he was taken into custody in mid-November in Baxter County, Ark., on two warrants out of Erie County, Michael J. Cremen had skipped court here more often than he showed up.

On Tuesday, jail deputies from the Erie County Sheriff's Office brought Cremen to a scheduled court appearance, only the fourth time he's seen a judge since he was charged. He stood silently through the five-minute appearance, next to the fourth defense attorney to handle his case, which now includes a bail-jumping charge.

At least twice, he looked back toward seven supporters seated in the courtroom.

When he was arraigned Friday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, he told the judge he had a lawyer. He identified the attorney by a name that translates from Hebrew as Jesus the Messiah, much like he did in phone calls and messages to The Buffalo News in the months after his original arrest.

Cremen, 50, previously of Franklinville, was picked up in Arkansas around Nov. 15, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. He was brought back by Buffalo police detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force on Dec. 27, police and prosecutors said.

Cremen's was one of the high-profile incidents to emerge in the area during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020.

On Aug. 28, 2020, two men stood in the intersection of Hertel and Parkside avenues in the path of a marching crowd, according to videos and witnesses. One of the men held a knife behind his back and at his side.

A few days later, police charged Cremen with menacing as a hate crime, a felony. He didn't show up to his first three scheduled appearances in Buffalo City Court. He told The News he refused to show up because of an objection to wearing face masks, which had been required in court due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Nov. 9, 2020, state police took him into custody following a report of a verbal argument in Franklinville.

Cremen was arraigned on an indictment in July 2021, when his then-attorney argued Cremen's actions were protected by the First Amendment.

His most-recent no-shows, in February and March, led to a grand jury indictment on a felony bail-jumping charge in May.

Cremen remains held without bail at the Erie County Holding Center. His case is due back in court for motion arguments on March 9.

His newest attorney, Dominic Saraceno, declined to comment after Tuesday's court appearance, as did several of Cremen's supporters who came to court.