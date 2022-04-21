Lockport woman with two children in vehicle charged under Leandra's Law

A Lockport woman with two children in her vehicle was held in Niagara County Jail pending arraignment after her arrest Wednesday on charges under Leandra’s Law, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced.

Karen Trinkwalder, 38, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle.

Deputies said Trinkwalder had children aged 6 to 8 in her car when she was stopped about 6:30 p.m. at Lake Avenue and Old Niagara Road in the Town of Lockport.

Officers said they saw Trinkwalder drinking what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage while driving and pulled her over in the parking lot of Crosby’s, 4531 Lake Ave. She was arrested after field sobriety tests. The children were turned over to a family member who was called to the scene.

