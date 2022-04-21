 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lockport woman with two children in vehicle charged under Leandra's Law

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Lockport woman with two children in her vehicle was held in Niagara County Jail pending arraignment after her arrest Wednesday on charges under Leandra’s Law, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced.

Karen Trinkwalder, 38, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle.

Deputies said Trinkwalder had children aged 6 to 8 in her car when she was stopped about 6:30 p.m. at Lake Avenue and Old Niagara Road in the Town of Lockport.

Officers said they saw Trinkwalder drinking what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage while driving and pulled her over in the parking lot of Crosby’s, 4531 Lake Ave. She was arrested after field sobriety tests. The children were turned over to a family member who was called to the scene.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These animals in Mexico are getting interesting popsicles to beat the heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News