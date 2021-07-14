Lockport woman charged with assaulting, stealing from mother

A Town of Lockport woman was arraigned Wednesday on an indictment accusing her of assaulting her mother March 2 and stealing more than $3,000 from her between Jan. 1 and March 18.

Karen A. Edwards, 52, pleaded not guilty in Niagara County Court to third-degree grand larceny, first-degree identity and second-degree assault, District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said.

Edwards allegedly used a debit card to withdraw money from her mother's bank account, Seaman said. The mother allegedly was knocked down and kicked during the March 2 incident, which Seaman said left her with bruising and pain in her hip and leg.

County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek allowed Edwards to be released without posting bail, but the defendant will be supervised by the county's Treatment Alternatives to Street Crime program while awaiting further court action.

