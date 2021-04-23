 Skip to main content
Lockport woman, 21, killed in head-on collision in Newstead
A Lockport woman was killed Thursday morning in a head-on collision in Newstead, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The collision involving three vehicles happened about 5:40 a.m. on Maple Road near Koepsel Road, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The driver who died was identified as Trinity Castrechino, 21, of Lockport. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Occupants of the other two vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Castrechino's vehicle was southbound on Maple when it crossed the double-yellow line and hit a northbound vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.

A third vehicle, also traveling northbound, could not avoid hitting the vehicle in front of it.

The driver of the northbound vehicle struck head-on was taken to Erie County Medical Center. The driver of the second northbound vehicle was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital. A passenger in the second vehicle was treated at the scene.

Sheriff's deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.

