Lockport to pay $3 million damages for death of man in fight with police

A judge will be asked Wednesday to approve a $3 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the City of Lockport by the family of a man who died in 2019 after a fight with city police officers.
State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita III will be asked to ratify the agreement between attorneys for the city and the family of Troy A. Hodge.
The City of Lockport and its police union have settled a lawsuit the union filed over the firing of one of the officers who responded to the June 2019 call that ended with a fight that led to the death of a Black civilian, Troy A. Hodge.
The order scheduling Wednesday's hearing and containing the amount of the settlement was supposed to be sealed, but it was temporarily posted on the court website. It was later taken down, and all new documents in the case were blocked from public view.
Attorneys for the family declined to comment Tuesday, as did Mayor Michelle M. Roman.
"As this matter was submitted under seal for the benefit of the infant plaintiff involved in this matter, it would be inappropriate for me to comment other than to say that just like the settlement of any case, the matter was resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties," said Patrick B. Naylon, the city's attorney.
Hodge, 39, died June 17, 2019, after a struggle with officers in the driveway of his mother's home on Park Avenue in Lockport.
The mother, Fatima Z. Hodge, called 911 at about 11:30 p.m. on June 16, 2019, because her son was acting strangely. Results of toxicology samples taken during Troy Hodge's autopsy showed that he was highly intoxicated on cocaine.
The autopsy also showed some marks of blunt-force trauma that he sustained the during the fight with officers, which, according to the officers, began when Hodge told Officers Marissa Bonito and Daniel Barrancotta that he was heading back into the house to get a shotgun.
The officers tried to restrain Hodge from doing so, and in the ensuing struggle, Hodge put Bonito in a head lock, pulled a knife and tried to stab Bonito in the head, according to a lengthy report on the case compiled by the state Attorney's General's Office.
The report, issued in March 2021, concluded there was "insufficient evidence to establish that a crime was committed by any of the officers involved."
A few minutes after being subdued and handcuffed, Hodge stopped breathing and was rushed to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, where he was pronounced dead.
The Erie County medical examiner's report said Hodge suffered "sudden death associated with acute cocaine intoxication and prolonged physical altercation" – in other words, a heart attack brought on the exertion of the struggle and the high level of cocaine in his system.
The manner of death was listed as homicide, although the report also said that none of the blows to Hodge's head, torso or extremities caused his death.
"The homicide designation did not imply that there was an intent to cause injury or that excessive force was used," the report said.
There is no video of the fight, although one cellphone video, whose view of the action was blocked by a vehicle, picked up some audio.
One voice is heard saying twice, "Mom, don't let them kill me." Another voice says something that sounds like "Drop the knife."
An officer's body camera video, taken after Hodge was subdued, shows Bonito's foot near Hodge's collarbone or neck. Bonito told state investigators she stepped on Hodge's shoulder, not his neck, and most of her weight was on her other foot.
"There is simply no way to determine, from that video, the exact location of her foot or the amount of pressure, if any, that was being applied," the Attorney General's report said.
Bonito never worked for the Lockport Police Department again. She was placed on administrative leave, and eventually was fired by the city's civilian Police Board last May for taking an unauthorized vacation to Brazil while on leave.
Barrancotta and two officers who arrived at the scene later, Patricia Burdick and Lt. David Pytlik, also were placed on leave after Hodge's death. However, then-Police Chief Steven C. Preisch conducted department hearings and decided no discipline was warranted against the three.
But in November 2019, when Steven K. Abbott became chief, he restricted Barrancotta, Burdick and Pytlik to desk duty, although he did not file disciplinary charges against them, or Bonito, until March 2021, after the state report was issued.
The Lockport police union sued to prevent the disciplinary action. In May, State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso ruled that the charges were filed well past a deadline to do so contained in the union's contract, and issued an order permanently barring any disciplinary action against the officers.
The Hodge family had sought dismissal of the officers involved and additional training for the Police Department. Much of that was accomplished in December, when the city, the union and the four officers settled their litigation, including Bonito's suit alleging unjust termination.
The city agreed to drop all disciplinary efforts against the four officers. Barrancotta agreed to work only on desk duty until he retires on Sept. 1, and was granted fully city-paid lifetime medical insurance.
Bonito admitted that her Brazilian trip was unauthorized, and she was rehired only long enough to collect back pay and resign. She was hired in January as a patrol officer for the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Burdick and Pytlik were issued counseling memos to receive additional training and were returned to regular duty.