Lockport to pay $3 million damages for death of man in fight with police

"The homicide designation did not imply that there was an intent to cause injury or that excessive force was used," the report said.

There is no video of the fight, although one cellphone video, whose view of the action was blocked by a vehicle, picked up some audio.

One voice is heard saying twice, "Mom, don't let them kill me." Another voice says something that sounds like "Drop the knife."

Fired Lockport officer, involved in man's death, sues to win job back The charge against Marissa Bonito was that she went on an unauthorized vacation to Brazil in March, while she was on paid administrative leave as a result of the death of Troy A. Hodge.

An officer's body camera video, taken after Hodge was subdued, shows Bonito's foot near Hodge's collarbone or neck. Bonito told state investigators she stepped on Hodge's shoulder, not his neck, and most of her weight was on her other foot.

"There is simply no way to determine, from that video, the exact location of her foot or the amount of pressure, if any, that was being applied," the Attorney General's report said.

Bonito never worked for the Lockport Police Department again. She was placed on administrative leave, and eventually was fired by the city's civilian Police Board last May for taking an unauthorized vacation to Brazil while on leave.