Lockport teenagers indicted in Halloween party slaying

Two Lockport teenagers were arraigned Tuesday on an indictment accusing them of murder and assault in a gun attack on a Lockport Halloween party Oct. 17.

The defendants, ages 16 and 17, pleaded not guilty to all charges. They are accused of firing eight rounds from a handgun through a metal door on the side of a garage at 43 S. Niagara St.

Cheyenne Farewell, 20, of Medina, was killed and five others, ranging in age from 15 to 21, were wounded.

The teenage defendants were arrested by Lockport police Oct. 20.

The indictment accused both defendants of two counts of second-degree murder; four counts of first-degree assault; five counts of second-degree assault; and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment.

The 17-year-old also was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, while the 16-year-old faces one count of the weapons charge.

Doreen M. Hoffmann, Niagara County first assistant district attorney, said the extra gun count results from the 17-year-old allegedly having a gun in the car at the time of his Oct. 20 arrest after a traffic stop in Newfane.