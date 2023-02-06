A Lockport man was arrested Monday on three felony charges in connection with a shooting Sunday in the Town of Lockport that sent another man to the hospital, state police reported.

Thomas L. McDowell, 19, was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

McDowell is accused of shooting a 38-year-old man twice around 4 p.m. Sunday in a home on Birchwood Drive. The victim is in stable condition, state police said, and a 9 mm pistol was later located.

McDowell suffered a knife wound during an altercation and was taken into custody by Niagara Falls police after seeking treatment in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He later was transferred to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for further treatment, then was arrested and taken to Niagara County Jail.