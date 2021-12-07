Lockport shifts to remote learning because of frequent social media threats

The Lockport City School District announced Tuesday that it will shift all grades to remote learning for the rest of this week, and perhaps longer, because of frequent social media threats that have closed the high school three times in the last 15 days.

The high school shifted to remote learning Tuesday after the district detected the latest threat Monday evening. The same thing happened Thursday.

Two Lockport schools to reopen Tuesday after threat triggers closure Lockport High School will reopen Tuesday, after being closed Monday because of a telephoned tip regarding a threat.

Another closure occurred Nov. 22, but remote learning was not activated on that occasion.

Details of the threats have not been disclosed.

Lockport closed its high school and Emmet Belknap Intermediate School on Sept. 27, also because of an online threat pertaining to the high school.

The intermediate school was closed that day to investigate what staff deemed a suspicious vehicle in the school parking lot. Nothing was found amiss with the vehicle.

But as a result on the Sept. 27 incident, a 12-year-old was arrested on a felony charge of making a terroristic threat, as well as filing a false report, and was sent to Family Court, Police Chief Steven K. Abbott said this week.