Lockport shifts to remote learning because of frequent social media threats

The Lockport City School District announced Tuesday that it will shift all grades to remote learning for the rest of this week, and perhaps longer, because of frequent social media threats that have closed the high school three times in the last 15 days.
The high school shifted to remote learning Tuesday after the district detected the latest threat Monday evening. The same thing happened Thursday.
Lockport High School will reopen Tuesday, after being closed Monday because of a telephoned tip regarding a threat.
Another closure occurred Nov. 22, but remote learning was not activated on that occasion.
Details of the threats have not been disclosed.
Lockport closed its high school and Emmet Belknap Intermediate School on Sept. 27, also because of an online threat pertaining to the high school.
The intermediate school was closed that day to investigate what staff deemed a suspicious vehicle in the school parking lot. Nothing was found amiss with the vehicle.
But as a result on the Sept. 27 incident, a 12-year-old was arrested on a felony charge of making a terroristic threat, as well as filing a false report, and was sent to Family Court, Police Chief Steven K. Abbott said this week.
"My understanding for that one was, the individual was just looking to get the day off," Abbott said.
Abbott said the Lockport Police Department has called in help, including the FBI, to track down the source or sources of the threats.
"The shift to remote learning is based on many concerns from parents throughout the district, and it will also provide time to allow the district to plan for and implement further safety measures, along with providing time for local and federal law enforcement officials to continue a thorough investigation of recent matters," the district said in a Tuesday news release.
"Updates to parents, employees, and families may be provided as permitted by law. A decision will be made by Friday afternoon pertaining to a school schedule for the following week," the release said.
The closure notice posted on the district website Monday evening applied only to the high school, and said a shift to online classes was being made "out of an abundance of caution."
"We appreciate the many tips that have been sent to administrators, staff and police," Monday night's post said.