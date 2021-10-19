Lockport, Niagara Falls men admit to sexually abusing children

Men from Lockport and Niagara Falls are headed to state prison after pleading guilty Monday to child sexual abuse charges in separate cases.
According to Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh, David W. Free, 33, of Lockport, was promised a five-year prison term by County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III. The formal sentencing is Dec. 13.
Free pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child for abuse of a girl under age 11 from September 2017 to December 2019 in the City of Lockport.
William Miller, 30, of the Falls, faces a sentence of between five and 15 years from State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. on Dec. 14. Wydysh said Miller pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree criminal sexual abuse for a crime against a 7-year-old boy in the Falls in April 2020.
Miller and Free are being held without bail in Niagara County Jail.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
