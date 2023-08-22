Two Lockport men have been arrested following an investigation by the Niagara County Drug Task Force, Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced Tuesday.
Shelmoje W. Allen, 23, and Anthony A. Howard, 45, are being held in Niagara County Jail pending arraignment, Filicetti said.
Both men have been indicted on charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
