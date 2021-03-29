 Skip to main content
Lockport man surprises attorney by pleading guilty in homicide
Davaris M. Hodge of the City of Lockport accepted a plea offer in a homicide case Monday, and his lawyer didn't see it coming.

"My client has consistently claimed his innocence, so the plea came as a total surprise," Robert R. Fogg said after Hodge, 29, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the April 12 shooting death of Leon Johnson, 36, at the victim's home on Cambridge Drive in the Town of Lockport.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. promised to impose an 18-year prison term on Hodge June 7.

The attorneys said Johnson was involved in a domestic alternation with his girlfriend, in the presence of Hodge's girlfriend. She called Hodge, who drove to the scene, argued with Johnson and shot him with a handgun.

In the plea bargain, two felony drunken driving indictments against Hodge from 2019 cases will be dismissed. One also involved drug possession and the other gun possession.

