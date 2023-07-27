A Lockport man faces up to 25 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing two children on separate occasions, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Ronald J. Sponaugle, 53, pleaded guilty in Niagara County Court to two counts of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child charges following an investigation by the Lockport Police Department, the district attorney's office said in a news release.

The case was prosecuted by Second Assistant District Attorney Peter Wydysh.

Sponaugle is scheduled to be sentenced by Niagara County Judge John Ottaviano on Sept. 26.