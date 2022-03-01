Lockport man pleads guilty in fatal crash as victim's dad recommends short sentence

Thanks to his relationship with the victim's family, a City of Lockport man will serve only a short jail term for causing the death of his passenger when he crashed his pickup truck last year.
The judge and the prosecutor accepted the recommendation of the victim's parents Tuesday, as Thomas R. Townsend, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter.
The terms of Tuesday's pre-indictment manslaughter plea required Townsend to admit that he was intoxicated at the time of the wreck.
"He's like family to me," said Fred Roach, the father of Brandan Roach, the 22-year-old Lockport man killed in the May 7 crash.
"Brendan wouldn't have wanted him to go jail," Fred Roach said outside a Lockport courtroom.
Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli said he had "extensive discussions" with the victim's parents.
"It is at their request, after a long, thoughtful discussion, that we would request a split sentence of six months in the Niagara County Jail and five years' probation," Granchelli told County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek.
She could have sentenced Townsend to as long as seven years in state prison, but Wojtaszek said that when Townsend returns to court May 3, he will be sentenced in accord with the Roach family's wishes.
If Townsend were to violate the terms of probation, the seven-year sentence still would be a possibility.
Wojtaszek warned Townsend that if he gets arrested again before May 3, the sentencing deal is off.
That also would happen if Townsend leaves the state without permission or fails to show up for a mandatory pre-sentencing interview with a county probation officer.
Fred Roach said Townsend "lived with us for five years before I got divorced last year." He said Townsend still helps him with errands and chores.
Police were called at 12:23 a.m. May 7, when a passing motorist reported a pickup truck had gone down an embankment on Glenwood Avenue, located in a heavily wooded, hilly area in the northern part of the City of Lockport.
Townsend, who suffered neck and back injuries in the wreck, was arrested May 10. Besides the manslaughter count, Townsend was charged by Lockport police with driving while intoxicated, speeding and moving from a lane unsafely.
Townsend still faces some unrelated criminal mischief charges stemming from a Dec. 4 incident in the City of Lockport.
Granchelli intended to ask Townsend to plead guilty in the mischief case as well, but defense attorney Christopher Privateer presented new evidence that Granchelli said could clear Townsend in that matter.