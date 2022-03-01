Lockport man pleads guilty in fatal crash as victim's dad recommends short sentence

If Townsend were to violate the terms of probation, the seven-year sentence still would be a possibility.

Wojtaszek warned Townsend that if he gets arrested again before May 3, the sentencing deal is off.

That also would happen if Townsend leaves the state without permission or fails to show up for a mandatory pre-sentencing interview with a county probation officer.

Fred Roach said Townsend "lived with us for five years before I got divorced last year." He said Townsend still helps him with errands and chores.

Police were called at 12:23 a.m. May 7, when a passing motorist reported a pickup truck had gone down an embankment on Glenwood Avenue, located in a heavily wooded, hilly area in the northern part of the City of Lockport.

Townsend, who suffered neck and back injuries in the wreck, was arrested May 10. Besides the manslaughter count, Townsend was charged by Lockport police with driving while intoxicated, speeding and moving from a lane unsafely.

Townsend still faces some unrelated criminal mischief charges stemming from a Dec. 4 incident in the City of Lockport.