Lockport man killed in Jamestown shooting

A 37-year-old Lockport man was shot and killed over the weekend in Jamestown, police reported.

Jamestown police on Sunday identified the victim as Shawn Black. 

Officers say they received numerous reports of shots fired about 11:25 p.m. at the corner of East Sixth Street and American Place.

They later learned that a vehicle carrying someone wounded in a shooting had arrived at UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Jamestown police have not provided a possible motive in the shooting. No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 483-7537. Anonymous tips can also be left at 483-TIPS (8477).

