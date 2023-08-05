A Lockport man has been remanded to jail without bail in connection with a fatal shooting July 2, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman and Lockport Police Chief Steven Abbott announced.

Joshua Z. Chandler, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Chandler is charged with using an illegal pistol to fire into a vehicle in a parking lot at Walnut and Locust streets in downtown Lockport, killing Rakeem Hamilton, 27, and seriously wounding another person in the vehicle.

He was arraigned by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek on a sealed indictment handed up by a grand jury.

- Dale Anderson