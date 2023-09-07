A Lockport man accused of firing a weapon and fatally injuring a bicyclist was arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court after he was indicted on counts of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter, as well as one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors allege that Kenneth James, 43, shot Joseph Dash, 38, of Buffalo, with an air gun as Dash rode a bicycle on Broadway near Krettner Street in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood shortly before 4 p.m. on Aug. 14. Dash died at the scene. An autopsy determined that Dash was killed by a pellet shot to his chest.

Bail for James was set at $250,000 cash or bond. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 12 for a pretrial conference. If convicted of first-degree manslaughter, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended Detective Sgt. Sean McCabe, along with Detectives Mark Costantino, Adam Stephany and Christopher Sterlace of the Buffalo Police Department for their work in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Frank A. Strano and Chief John P. Feroleto of the District Attorney's Major Crimes Unit.