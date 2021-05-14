Lockport man goes to prison for ripping off his mother

A Town of Lockport man will serve one to three years in state prison for stealing money from his mother's bank account, as well as using a third party's stolen credit card.

Peter S. Durie, 52, had pleaded guilty Feb. 18 to fourth-degree grand larceny before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

After his release from prison, Durie will owe restitution totaling $17,530 to the two victims, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Susan B. Bjornholm said.

The thefts occurred between October 2019 and January 2020. Durie forged checks from his mother's checkbook, Bjornholm said.

Durie was indicted in 2015 on a charge of selling painkillers, but the charges were eventually dismissed.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.