Lockport man gets maximum sentence on child pornography charge

A Lockport man who pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge was given the maximum penalty when he was sentenced Tuesday, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced.

Niagara County Court Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek ordered Zachery R. Wilson, 26, of Gabriel Drive, to serve 15 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervision after he is released.

Wilson entered a guilty plea in June to the use of a child in a sexual performance. He was accused of involving a 5-year-old in making pornographic images for his own use.

Wilson was a lunch monitor at Lockport's Emmet Belknap Intermediate School before he was arrested. Police said the victim was not a student.