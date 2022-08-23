 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lockport man gets maximum sentence on child pornography charge

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Lockport man who pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge was given the maximum penalty when he was sentenced Tuesday, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced.

Niagara County Court Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek ordered Zachery R. Wilson, 26, of Gabriel Drive, to serve 15 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervision after he is released.

Wilson entered a guilty plea in June to the use of a child in a sexual performance. He was accused of involving a 5-year-old in making pornographic images for his own use.

Wilson was a lunch monitor at Lockport's Emmet Belknap Intermediate School before he was arrested. Police said the victim was not a student.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine calls for Russia to be recognized as a 'terrorist state'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News