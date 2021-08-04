 Skip to main content
Lockport man faces up to 30 years for molesting children
Lockport man faces up to 30 years for molesting children

A City of Lockport man accepted a plea offer Wednesday that leaves him facing as much as 30 years in state prison for molesting a boy and a girl over a period of two years.

Daniel Hope, 31, pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to two counts of attempted first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said he would consider concurrent sentencing, which would limit Hope's prison time to 15 years. Kloch will impose a sentence Oct. 4.

Hope is being held without bail in the Niagara County Jail in the meantime.

Hope's victims, both under age 11, were sexually abused repeatedly between August 2016 and August 2018, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Robert A. Zucco said.

