Lockport man faces possible 20-year sentence after guilty plea on drug charge
A Lockport man faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a drug charge before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, the U.S. Attorney’s office reported.

Robert Jones, 48, admitted to possessing with intent to distribute cocaine. He is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 18.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, who is handling the case, said that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration purchased cocaine from Jones in November and December 2017.

Prosecutors also stated that when investigators executed a search warrant at Jones’ home on Gooding Avenue on Feb. 23, 2018, they found 207 grams of cocaine, about 33 grams of marijuana, packaging materials containing cocaine residue and $12,000 cash.

