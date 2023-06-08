A Lockport man faces a murder charge after his sister was found dead at a home on Windermere Road on Wednesday morning, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies charged David B. Fermoile, 64, with second-degree murder.

The victim was identified Thursday night as Dianne M. Fermoile-McAvoy, 68, of Lockport. She did not reside at the home.

Deputies responded to a call for a welfare check from a visiting nurse who was unable to make contact with a patient inside the home - the siblings' 98-year-old mother, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Inside, deputies found Fermoile-McAvoy on the floor with multiple injuries to her face and head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The mother, with whom the nurse was supposed to meet, was found unharmed, according to the Sheriff's Office. She and her son, Fermoile, both resided at the home.

He was being held without bail at the Niagara County Jail.

Aaron Besecker