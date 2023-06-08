A Lockport man faces a murder charge after a woman was found dead at a home on Windermere Road on Wednesday morning, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to a call for a welfare check from a visiting nurse who was unable to make contact with a patient inside the home, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Inside, deputies found a woman on the floor with multiple injuries to her face and head. The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Two of the woman's family members were inside the home and one was detained. A third family member, with whom the nurse was supposed to meet, was found unharmed, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies charged David B. Fermoile, 64, with second-degree murder. He was being held without bail at the Niagara County Jail.