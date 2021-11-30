Lockport man charged with killing wheelchair-bound pedestrian

A Lockport man was arrested and arraigned Monday on charges of driving over the curb on Main Street in that city Aug. 20, killing a woman who was sitting in a wheelchair.

Stanley Hall, 52, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while his ability was impaired by drugs, and a variety of vehicle and traffic charges, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced.

Jeanne Smith of Lockport was killed as she sat in front of Urban Park Towers, a 12-story apartment building at 77 Main St. The crash occurred about 12 p.m.

City Judge William J. Watson set bail at $10,000 for Hall, whose preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

