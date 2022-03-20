Lockport man charged with DWI after being pulled from burning wreckage

A 24-year-old man who police say was driving drunk crashed his vehicle in Cambria early Sunday morning and had to be pulled from the burning wreckage, the Niagara County sheriff said.

Aaron J. Judd of Lockport failed to stop at a stop sign at 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Shawnee and Upper Mountain roads, police said, and his car went airborne and struck a tree before first responders arrived.

Sheriff's deputies pulled Judd from the burning vehicle and moved him to safety. Judd was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, police said, adding that he "displayed multiple signs of intoxication."

Police charged Judd with DWI, failure to stop at a stop sign and other vehicle and traffic violations. He will appear in Cambria Town Court at a future date, police said.

