 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lockport man charged with driving away from suspected burglary in stolen vehicle
0 comments

Lockport man charged with driving away from suspected burglary in stolen vehicle

Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara County sheriff's deputies stopped a Lockport man fleeing the scene of a suspected burglary while driving a stolen vehicle Friday.

John C. Shaw, 49, is accused of stealing a vehicle from a Town of Lockport resident Wednesday, according to Sheriff Michael Filicetti. Shaw was stopped about 7:30 a.m. Friday fleeing the scene of a suspected burglary in the Town of Lewiston.

Shaw was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. 

He was also charged by Lewiston police on domestic violence charges related to the burglary.

He was being held in the Niagara County Jail pending his arraignment.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: DA Flynn on the drastic increase in gun violence

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News