Lockport man charged with driving away from suspected burglary in stolen vehicle

Niagara County sheriff's deputies stopped a Lockport man fleeing the scene of a suspected burglary while driving a stolen vehicle Friday.

John C. Shaw, 49, is accused of stealing a vehicle from a Town of Lockport resident Wednesday, according to Sheriff Michael Filicetti. Shaw was stopped about 7:30 a.m. Friday fleeing the scene of a suspected burglary in the Town of Lewiston.

Shaw was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He was also charged by Lewiston police on domestic violence charges related to the burglary.

He was being held in the Niagara County Jail pending his arraignment.

