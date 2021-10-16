 Skip to main content
Lockport man charged in stabbing death in Elmira
A Lockport man has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder following a fatal stabbing early Saturday in Elmira, Sgt. Frank Hillman reported on the Elmira Police Department Facebook page.

Stephen M. Pesesky III, 31, is held without bail in Chemung County Jail.

According to the report, officers were called at about 1:45 a.m. to 900 block of Johnson Street, a residential neighborhood, where they found a woman in need of medical attention after being stabbed.

Police and paramedics attempted lifesaving efforts, Sgt. Hillman reported, but were unsuccessful. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Hillman, a preliminary investigation determined that the woman was attacked by someone she knew. A suspect had fled before police arrived, Hillman said. Details about Pesesky's arrest were not immediately available. 

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. Anyone with information is asked to call Elmira Police at 607-737-5626.

